Officers from the Doncaster West NPT Response Teams responded to a report of theft at an industrial estate in Mexborough on Monday evening.

A 43-year-old male was found nearby and in possession of stolen items that had been taken from the industrial estate.

He was arrested, charged and remanded to appear at court yesterday morning.

Doncaster Police Station

He has since been sentenced to four weeks imprisonment.

Now that is quick justice for you.