Man jailed after attempting to rob a supermarket near Doncaster with a handgun

Steven Waters, aged 39, of Beauchamp Road, Kimberworth, entered the Costcutter supermarket in Church Street at 9.55pm on May 1, 2022, and demanded money.

Waters, who had his face covered and was carrying a handgun, pointed the weapon at the shop assistant and began shouting, demanding they open the till and hand over the cash.

He was chased out of the store by the employee, and fled the scene in a car, which later broke down on College Road. Waters abandoned the car, which was later recovered by officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jailed: Steven Waters

Officers were quickly able to identify who the car belonged to, and a warrant was executed at Waters' address.

He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence and the production of cannabis.

At Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (July 29, 2022), Waters was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Sarah Dennis, who led the investigation said: “Waters has now been jailed and is serving a lengthy sentence behind bars.

“His actions that evening left staff who were simply trying to do their job shaken and in fear, and I’d like to thank them for their assistance throughout this investigation which helped us to quickly identify and arrest Waters.

“We will always do the utmost to bring people to justice, and we hope this sends a strong message that actions like this will not be tolerated.”