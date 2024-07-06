Man is jailed after serious assault on another man at Doncaster beauty spot
50-year old Richard Fox of Askern Road had pleaded not guilty to both wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
Police were called in the early hours of November 4 last year following an altercation outside The Red Lion pub near to Askern Lake, with officers cordoning off a large area following the incident.
He was handed three years and four months in jail and a five year restraining order when he appeared in court.
Police cordoned off an area near to Askern Lake after the assault.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.35am, on 4 November, officers responded to reports a man had been assaulted following an altercation outside of the Red Lion Pub in Askern.
Fox was remanded in custody following the attack.