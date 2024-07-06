Man is jailed after serious assault on another man at Doncaster beauty spot

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An armed man who viciously assaulted another man at a Doncaster beauty spot has been jailed.

50-year old Richard Fox of Askern Road had pleaded not guilty to both wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Police were called in the early hours of November 4 last year following an altercation outside The Red Lion pub near to Askern Lake, with officers cordoning off a large area following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was handed three years and four months in jail and a five year restraining order when he appeared in court.

Police were called to Askern Lake in 2023 following the attack.Police were called to Askern Lake in 2023 following the attack.
Police were called to Askern Lake in 2023 following the attack.

Police cordoned off an area near to Askern Lake after the assault.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.35am, on 4 November, officers responded to reports a man had been assaulted following an altercation outside of the Red Lion Pub in Askern.

Fox was remanded in custody following the attack.