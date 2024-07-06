Man is jailed after serious assault on another man at Doncaster beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An armed man who viciously assaulted another man at a Doncaster beauty spot has been jailed.

50-year old Richard Fox of Askern Road had pleaded not guilty to both wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Police were called in the early hours of November 4 last year following an altercation outside The Red Lion pub near to Askern Lake, with officers cordoning off a large area following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was handed three years and four months in jail and a five year restraining order when he appeared in court.

Police were called to Askern Lake in 2023 following the attack.

Police cordoned off an area near to Askern Lake after the assault.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.35am, on 4 November, officers responded to reports a man had been assaulted following an altercation outside of the Red Lion Pub in Askern.