Man is arrested as police bust yet another cannabis factory in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Immigration Service executed the warrant in Woodlands on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “185 cannabis plants were discovered at the address and have been recovered for destruction.

"One male was arrested at the location and has been processed for the production of cannabis, the abstraction of electricity and for immigration offences.”

Police in Doncaster have busted another cannabis factory.

Members of the public are being urged to report drugs crime and suspicious behavour to police so they can continue to clamp down on the drugs trade in Doncaster.

The spokesperson said: “Please continue to report to us any suspicious activity so that we can take action to reduce the impact of organised crime groups on our local communities.”