Man is arrested after shots fired at house and car in Doncaster gun attack

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a house and car in a Doncaster gun attack.

South Yokshire Police say a man has been held following reports of a firearms discharge in Ingram Crescent, Dunscroft, on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “A 34-year-old man was arrested today (Friday 11 October) on suspicion of burglary and possession of firearms with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing."

Police are probing the firearms incident in Dunscroft.

Police were called at 7.02pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, and found damage to a property and vehicle consistent with a firearms discharge.

“An extensive search was conducted but no firearm was located in or around the area.

“A scene was quickly established, to allow for officers to conduct further enquiries and lift any forensic evidence that will help with their investigation.”

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the force’s armed crime team, said: "Fortunately, no one was injured during this reckless incident carried out by suspects who are understood to have fled from the scene.

"This has rightly caused some concern and worry in the local community. Residents were just going about their usual business when they heard this awful incident occur.

"Our officers will be in and around this area over the coming days. Please do stop and talk to us if you have any concerns or questions."

Officers are determined to ensure the safety and peace of mind of residents who may have been affected by this incident.

She said: “Our stance on gun crime is simple - we won't tolerate it, and that is why we are now urging anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by reporting online or calling 101. Please quote incident number 809 of 9 October 2024 when you get in touch.

You can report information to police online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, we understand that some people do not want to talk to the police directly. You can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org