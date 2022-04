Police were called to Truro Avenue, Wheatley at around 11.30pm last night following reports of a knife man.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is believed that following a verbal altercation, a man, 46, was stabbed by an unknown man.

"The victim suffered minor injuries and the offender is alleged to have fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

