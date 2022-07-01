Man in hospital as emergency services flood Doncaster street after stabbing

Emergency services were called at 8.40pm yesterday evening to Westminster Crescent, Intake, following reports a man had been assaulted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected stab injury.

"He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

"Witnesses are asked to contact police via the online portal at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/, via live chat or by calling 101.

"Please be sure to quote incident number 940 of 30 June 2022.”

Alternatively, members of the public can contact indepedent charity Crime Stoppers to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.