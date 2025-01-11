Man in his 70s suffered fatal injuries after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in Doncaster
At 12.51pm yesterday (Thursday 9 January) police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Mill Street in Armthorpe.
It is reported a blue Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.
A 77-year-old man was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His family has been informed and is being supported.
A 71-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, she is stable.
The driver of the Vauxhall remained at the scene and is aiding officers with their enquiries.