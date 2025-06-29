Man in custody following attempted rape in Doncaster.

Officers investigating an attempted rape over the weekend have made an arrest.

On Saturday 28 June, at 1.30am police received reports that a woman was walking at Doncaster Harbour when she was approached by a man, unknown to her.

It is alleged that the man dragged the woman to the floor and attempted to rape her. The woman managed to fight the man off and flee the scene.

Immediately following the report, officers began working at pace and in the early hours this morning (29 June) a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, in connection to the investigation. He remains in police custody at this time.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: “We appreciate that incidents of this nature cause worry amongst our communities. I would like to reassure you that we take reports seriously and act immediately. We have had officers dedicated to the case working at pace to establish the full circumstances and support the victim.

“We have now made an arrest, and he will be interviewed during the course of the day.”

If anyone has information that you believe can assist with the investigation please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/114692/25.