Man in court on murder charge after man found fatally injured in Doncaster alley

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found fatally injured in a Doncaster alley.

42-year-old Sheldon Jameson was discovered with stab wounds between Apley Road and Whitburn Road, Hyde Park on September 19 and was taken to hospital but later died.

Jason Hale, 36, of no fixed abode, has been remanded into custody after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, with a further hearing due to take place on 25 October and a provisional trial date of 4 August 2025.