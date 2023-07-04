Man held in custody on burglary and fraud charges after Doncaster raid
A 51-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud by false representation following an incident last month.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:29 BST
Andrew Lowe, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the charges relate to a burglary in the Bentley area of Doncaster on 12 June this year.
Lowe was remanded into custody until his next appearance.
Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.