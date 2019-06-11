A man has been detained by police at a house in Doncaster after he barricaded himself in in a stand-off with officers.

Police were called to the property in King Avenue, Rossington earlier today following reports of threatening behaviour.

Police were called to an address in King Avenue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were sent to the property at around 12.15pm.

READ MORE: Police release more details after boy hit by car outside Doncaster school

A spokesman said: “Officers were concerned for the safety of a 44-year-old man who was inside the property and after refusing to let officers in, negotiators were called.”

READ MORE: Arrests after car crashes during Doncaster police chase

Shortly afterwards the man was detained on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

READ MORE: Man charged with assault of PCSOs in Doncaster town centre

No-one was injured in the incident.