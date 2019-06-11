A man has been detained by police at a house in Doncaster after he barricaded himself in in a stand-off with officers.
Police were called to the property in King Avenue, Rossington earlier today following reports of threatening behaviour.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were sent to the property at around 12.15pm.
A spokesman said: “Officers were concerned for the safety of a 44-year-old man who was inside the property and after refusing to let officers in, negotiators were called.”
Shortly afterwards the man was detained on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
No-one was injured in the incident.