Man held after police spot suspect wanted in connection with Doncaster burglary
A man has been arrested in connection with a town centre burglary after he was spotted by officers on patrol in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:56 am
The 33-year-old man from Wheatley was arrested on suspicion of a burglary on Lawn Road.
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on Church Way when they recognised the man who was wanted for questioning about the offence.
He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives later.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.