Man held after police spot suspect wanted in connection with Doncaster burglary

The 33-year-old man from Wheatley was arrested on suspicion of a burglary on Lawn Road.

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on Church Way when they recognised the man who was wanted for questioning about the offence.

He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives later.

