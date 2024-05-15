Man headbutted and punched repeatedly in the face in Doncaster station attack
Detectives investigating an assault at Doncaster station have released this image in connection.
At around 10.25pm on Saturday 4 May the victim was waiting on platform three when he was headbutted and repeatedly punched in the face by a man.
The victim sustained significant facial injuries in the attack including a broken nose, cut lip and concussion.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 784 of 4 May.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.