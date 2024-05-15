Man headbutted and punched repeatedly in the face in Doncaster station attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating an assault at Doncaster station have released this image in connection.

At around 10.25pm on Saturday 4 May the victim was waiting on platform three when he was headbutted and repeatedly punched in the face by a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim sustained significant facial injuries in the attack including a broken nose, cut lip and concussion.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 784 of 4 May.