Man has motorbike stolen while attending Doncaster hospital appointment

A motorcyclist has had his pride and joy motorbike stolen while he was attending a Doncaster hospital appointment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thieves pounced to steal the black Lexmoto bike from outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Tuesday afternoon while owner James Johnson was attending a clinic.

He is now appealing for anyone with information about the theft or who knows where the vehicle might be to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was parked in front of DRI on the main road next to that bus stop.

The black Lexmoto bike was stolen from outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"I went into hospital for 20 minutes and when I came out my motorbike had just vanished.”

The 125cc black motorbike has the registration RE20 KCJ and has an air filter missing on its left side. It was stolen at around 2.20pm.

James, who was attending an appointment to discuss knee, back and chest pain said: “They had it away in just 20 minutes.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.