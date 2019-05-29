A man was found with cash and Class A drugs, including heroin, after being stopped and searched by police officers in a Doncaster street.

The 40-year-old was searched as part of a crackdown on organised crime in Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby.

Arnold Crescent, Mexborough

He was stopped in Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, on Monday night and was found to be in possession of cash, heroin, cannabis, amphetamine and diazepam.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 36-year-old man was found in possession of cannabis when he was searched in Bolton Street, Denaby Main, as part of the police crackdown.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith said: “We are working hard to ensure the residents of Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough feel safe where they live and put confidence back in the local community.

“We are carrying out daily activity to ensure those crime gangs bringing misery on the community are identified and robust action is taken.

“Please do speak to us if you have concerns. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, Crimestoppers are available on 0800 555111. They are completely anonymous and separate from the police.”