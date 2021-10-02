Man found unresponsive in Doncaster street
Police were called to a Doncaster street yesterday after a man was found unresponsive.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 2:28 pm
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called after a man was found in Bessacar.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 6.37pm yesterday (1 October) after a man was found unresponsive in St Wilfrid’s Road, Bessacarr.
“The man was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The spokesperson added: “Officers are conducting early enquiries but at this time, there are no suspicious circumstances.”