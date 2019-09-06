Man found bleeding at Doncaster bus stop after suspected stabbing
A man has been found bleeding at a Doncaster bus stop after a suspected stabbing.
By David Kessen
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 16:27
Police received a call from a worried member of the public who had found the man, bleeding from a wound to his leg, early on Tuesday morning, at around 6am.
Police launched an investigation over what was a suspected stabbing and officers were sent to protect the scene of the suspected crime near Doncaster market, said Insp Mark Payling.
The injured man was taken to hospital after the incident. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening. A suspect has been charged with assault in connection with the incident.