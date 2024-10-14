Man due to appear in court after police raid Doncaster cannabis factory
A man is due to appear in court after a police raid on a Doncaster cannabis factory.
Officers were called at 11.30am last Friday (11 October) following reports of a cannabis cultivation in a property on Green Boulevard, Cantley.
Police attended the scene and seized a number of suspected cannabis plants from the address.
Kristian Filaj, 21, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with production of a Class B drug. He is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (14 October).