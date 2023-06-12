Jahmaine Watson will appear before Sheffield Crown Court charged with firearms offences following a warrant in Denaby Main last week.

On 9 June, officers executed a warrant at a property on Northumberland Lane to arrest Watson.

This followed a previous warrant in 2022 on Wiltshire Avenue where officers recovered two firearms, a revolver, and a handgun.

Police seized a number of guns after a raid on a Doncaster house.

Watson, 33, of Northumberland Lane, Denaby appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 10 June and has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 July.

Anyone wanting to report gun or weapon crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or in an emergency 999.