News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Man due in court after police seize guns in Doncaster house raid

A man will face court after police raided a Doncaster house and discovered a collection of guns.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

Jahmaine Watson will appear before Sheffield Crown Court charged with firearms offences following a warrant in Denaby Main last week.

On 9 June, officers executed a warrant at a property on Northumberland Lane to arrest Watson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This followed a previous warrant in 2022 on Wiltshire Avenue where officers recovered two firearms, a revolver, and a handgun.

Police seized a number of guns after a raid on a Doncaster house.Police seized a number of guns after a raid on a Doncaster house.
Police seized a number of guns after a raid on a Doncaster house.
Most Popular

Watson, 33, of Northumberland Lane, Denaby appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 10 June and has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 July.

Anyone wanting to report gun or weapon crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or in an emergency 999.

Alternatively, members of the public can report information in confidence to indepednent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.