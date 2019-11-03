Man critically injured after suspected assault in Doncaster
A man remains in hospital in a critical condition after a suspected assault in South Yorkshire today.
The 26-year-old was found with serious head injuries outside Alpha Cabs on Sunny Bar, in Doncaster town centre, at around 5am this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said this evening that the man, who is believed to have been assaulted, remained in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in a critical condition.
A 21-year-old man from Sprotbrough has been detained in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 208 of November 3. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.