Man charged with string of shoplifting offences after police pounce in Doncaster

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man was held earlier this week following a tip-off.

A spokesman said: “On Tuesday, a member of the public alerted our team to a shoplifter who had recently left Pettits in Mexborough with a large quantity of stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The offender was pursued by police onto Main Street, Mexborough where was arrested.

Police have held a man for shopflifting offences in Mexborough.

"The 33 year old male has been charged with 13 offences, the majority of which took place in Mexborough town centre.

"This male has been remanded in custody, and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date. Special thanks to the response officers at Mexborough for their work in securing the charges.”