Man charged with string of shoplifting offences after police pounce in Doncaster

A man has appeared in court charged with a string of shoplifting offences after police swooped in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:05 BST

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man was held earlier this week following a tip-off.

A spokesman said: “On Tuesday, a member of the public alerted our team to a shoplifter who had recently left Pettits in Mexborough with a large quantity of stolen goods.

"The offender was pursued by police onto Main Street, Mexborough where was arrested.

Police have held a man for shopflifting offences in Mexborough.Police have held a man for shopflifting offences in Mexborough.
"The 33 year old male has been charged with 13 offences, the majority of which took place in Mexborough town centre.

"This male has been remanded in custody, and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date. Special thanks to the response officers at Mexborough for their work in securing the charges.”

Anyone wanting to report crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.