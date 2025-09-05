Man charged with multiple counts of theft following alleged offences in Thorne centre and retail park
A man has been charged with multiple counts of theft following the alleged offences in Thorne.
Darren Barton is accused of stealing from shops in Thorne town centre and the Thorne retail park - he was arrested on Tuesday 2nd September and will be appearing in court later this month.
A police spokesman said: “Thank you to those members of the business community who assisted with this investigation.”