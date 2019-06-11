A man has been charged with assaulting PCSOs in Doncaster town centre.

He is alleged to have thrown a hot drink at Police Community Support Officers on Saturday morning.

He has been charged with the assault of emergency workers and breaching a town centre dispersal order.

