Man charged following fatal M180 collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:18 GMT
A man has been charged following a fatal road traffic collision on the M180 on Sunday 5 January.

Marius Ionut Dencea, 34-years-old, of Berkeley Street in Scunthorpe has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning having been remanded into custody. Following his appearance, he was granted bail and is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday 4 February.

It is reported a car collided with a tree at around 11.15am.

A 29-year-old woman subsequently died as a result of her injuries during the early hours of Monday 6 January, and a two-year-old boy remains in a critical condition at this time.

