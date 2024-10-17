Man charged as machetes, crossbow and knife recovered during vehicle stop and search in Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster have recovered machetes, a crossbow and a knife after ordering a vehicle being driven at excessive speeds to stop and be searched.
Around 9.53pm on Tuesday night (15 October), officers stopped a black Mercedes in Stewart Street, near Doncaster city centre.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a number of offensive and dangerous weapons, including a loaded crossbow on the back seat, two machetes in the front footwell and a small combat knife.
A 29-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving a vehicle without a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.