Man charged after South Yorkshire street stabbing leaves another man in hospital

James Maximillian, 50, of Albert Road, Wath has been charged with Section 18 Wounding and Possession of a Bladed Article after the incident in West Melton on Tuesday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3.40am to inform us that a man had been stabbed on New Winterwell Road.

“The man, in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sealed off streets in West Melton following the stabbing.

Maximillian was arrested at the scene alongside a 24-year-old woman, who has now been released pending no further action.

He has appeared before court yesterday morning and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 16 May 2022.