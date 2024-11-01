Man charged after police discover "substantial" cannabis factory at Doncaster house

A man has appeared in court after police discovered a “substantial” cannabis factory in a raid on a Doncaster house.

After gathering intelligence on activities at the address, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the house in the Lindholme area on Tuesday morning (29 October).

Inside they found just shy of 300 cannabis plants spread across four rooms, with all the plants at varying stages of growth.

The plants, which would be worth an estimated street value of around £290,000, were seized from the property and have since been destroyed.

The electricity at the home had also been bypassed, posing a serious fire risk to neighbouring properties. This has since been made safe following a visit from the electricity board.

A 38-year-old man has since been charged with producing a controlled Class B drug and made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 30 October.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 27 November.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "We will continue to act on information and intelligence we receive to root out cannabis farms, which we know are often used to fund organised crime.

"Cutting out their supply of drugs helps to massively disrupt their activities and it prevents them from wreaking further misery on our local communities.

"I would urge the public to continue reporting any concerns about drug supply or use in their area to us so we can act accordingly and dismantle more cannabis cultivations in the Doncaster East area."