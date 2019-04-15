Man charged after allegedly trying to bring phone into South Yorkshire prison

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to bring a phone into a South Yorkshire prison.

Paul Matthew Hardiman, aged 50, of John Carroll Court, Nottingham, was arrested on Saturday 13 April by officers who were assisting prison staff with a visitors’ search at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster.

HMP Lindholme. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-20-11-18-Lindholme-7

During the search Hardiman was found to be carrying a package reportedly containing phones and a sim card and was later charged with bringing a list ‘B’ prohibited item into a prison.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 15 April), and was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 13 May.

The search was part of a week-long operation focused around HMP Doncaster, Moorland and Lindholme looking at the ways illicit items are usually brought into prison.

Officers from Doncaster’s Fortify team and prison staff have been working to engage with visitors to three of the town’s prisons around the dangers of bringing illicit items into prisons.