Man caught with Spice after police chase in Doncaster
A man was caught with what is suspected to be dozens of wraps of the Spice drug after a police chase in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 10:29
Officers located the wanted man in Bainbridge Road, Balby, on Friday, July 5, and gave chase on foot.
They caught up with him and discovered ‘64 wraps of what is suspected to be Spice’.
The man was arrested.
On the same street, police also executed a search warrant at a property and discovered about 100 cannabis plants inside.
Police made no mention of any arrests but a spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”