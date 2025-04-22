Man caught by drone after trying to flee Doncaster drugs factory is jailed
Deni Vrapi has today (22 April) been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to producing a controlled Class B drug.
The 25-year-old was caught fleeing the scene of a warehouse hiding a huge cannabis factory - but was no match for South Yorkshire Police’s drone pilot as they tracked him fleeing the scene and jumping over garden fences before he was arrested by pursuing officers.
Speaking at the time, Sergeant Steve Roberts, from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "From the outside, you'd have no idea that the building was being used to grow significant amounts of cannabis and this was clearly an elaborate set-up that went beyond any simple street deal.
"From experience, cannabis cultivations the size of this one are often controlled by organised crime groups (OCGs), who are responsible for some of the violence and terror we see play out on our streets.
"These cannabis cultivations are also linked to modern slavery, as they are known to exploit vulnerable people who are forced to commit to looking after these grows.
"We remain committed and determined to obtaining and executing these warrants so we can continue cracking down on the supply of this illegal drug, limiting the influence of OCGs and making our communities safer.
"If you are concerned about activities at an address or premises near you and fear it could be linked to drug supply, then please contact us on so we can investigate and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."
After gathering intelligence on activities at the premises in Highfield Road, Wheatley, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant on March 27.
As they raided the premises and found several rooms filled with a total of over 500 cannabis plants, Vrapi was caught trying to escape.
He climbed onto a roof and even jumped over garden fences before hiding in a shed attached to a nearby property.
However, a drone pilot tracked his movements all the way, leading to officers arresting him and bringing him into custody.