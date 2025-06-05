Man carrying a knife was arrested within less than three minutes by Doncaster armed officers

A knife carrying man was arrested within less than three minutes of armed officers being on scene in Doncaster.

On Tuesday, June 3,just after 3pm, a concerned member of the public rang 999 to report a man with a knife down an alleyway on Florence Avenue in Balby.

Armed officers were on patrol in the area and immediately responded. They quickly located a man, made and arrest and recovered a kitchen knife.

The arrested man, aged 40, was taken to police custody and later charged.

Firearms Inspector Blake said: “Our officers’ priority is to protect the public and the communities they serve.

“Every day they put themselves in harm’s way on the frontline, and without hesitation attended, approached and arrested a man carrying a knife.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire, and we will ensure that those carrying weapons and posing a risk of fear or harm are put before the courts.

“This man’s life changed within minutes and within less than 24 hours, he will have appeared before court. Think, who are you protecting in carrying a knife, because you are not protecting yourself.

“We can’t be everywhere and appreciate the support of the public in us tackling crime.”