Man attacked with baseball bat and car smashed in assault outside Doncaster home

Police were called to Laurel Road, Armthorpe after the 27-year-old suffered injuries in the attack which has sparked a major police investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.05pm on March 31 for reports of an assault on Laurel Road in Doncaster.

"It is believed offenders in a 4X4 vehicle drove into the garage doors of a property on the road while two men were inside.

"The offenders assaulted a 27 year-old man with a baseball bat and smashed the rear window of a car.

"The 27 year-old man suffered minor injuries and the offenders fled the scene.