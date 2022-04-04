Man attacked with baseball bat and car smashed in assault outside Doncaster home
A man was assaulted with a baseball bat and a car smashed after attackers in a 4x4 smashed into a garage outside a home in Doncaster.
Police were called to Laurel Road, Armthorpe after the 27-year-old suffered injuries in the attack which has sparked a major police investigation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.05pm on March 31 for reports of an assault on Laurel Road in Doncaster.
"It is believed offenders in a 4X4 vehicle drove into the garage doors of a property on the road while two men were inside.
"The offenders assaulted a 27 year-old man with a baseball bat and smashed the rear window of a car.
"The 27 year-old man suffered minor injuries and the offenders fled the scene.
"Enquiries are on going and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 982 of 31 March 2022."