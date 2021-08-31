Police have launched an investigation following the robbery which took place outside the branch of William Hill on Beckett Road on 25 August.

Police have only just released details of the incident.

It is reported that the victim, a 38-year-old man, was assaulted close to the bookies at around 3.45pm by a group of men.

The robbery took place outside the William Hill branch in Beckett Road.

The men reportedly took a phone and cash from the victim during the incident.

The victim received a cut to his head as a result of the assault.

A number of eyewitnesses reported the area being sealed off by police, with a number of police vehicles in attendance as officers carried out a search of the scene.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail.