Man at centre of Doncaster police hunt 'no longer wanted' say officers

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal on Friday to track down 25-year-old Connor Ryan.

He was wanted in connection with a number of offences including breaching a restraining order, common assault, robbery and production of cannabis.

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to update you all that Connor Ryan is no longer wanted by our officers.

Connor Ryan is no longer wanted by police.