Man at centre of Doncaster police hunt 'no longer wanted' say officers
A Doncaster man who was the subject of a police manhunt is ‘no long wanted,’ officers have said.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:47 am
South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal on Friday to track down 25-year-old Connor Ryan.
He was wanted in connection with a number of offences including breaching a restraining order, common assault, robbery and production of cannabis.
A spokesman said: “We are pleased to update you all that Connor Ryan is no longer wanted by our officers.
“Thank you to all of you who shared the appeal to find him.”