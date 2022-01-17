Man at centre of Doncaster police hunt 'no longer wanted' say officers

A Doncaster man who was the subject of a police manhunt is ‘no long wanted,’ officers have said.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:47 am

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal on Friday to track down 25-year-old Connor Ryan.

He was wanted in connection with a number of offences including breaching a restraining order, common assault, robbery and production of cannabis.

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to update you all that Connor Ryan is no longer wanted by our officers.

Connor Ryan is no longer wanted by police.

“Thank you to all of you who shared the appeal to find him.”