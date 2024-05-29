Man assaulted by seven men, then a second group of different men, in Bawtry tea-time brutal attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a fight on High Street in Bawtry around 6.11pm on Sunday (26 May).

It is reported a man left a licensed premises onto the street after being assaulted by a group of around seven men.

It is then reported that he was assaulted by another group of men in the street. The two groups are believed to have fled the scene in a white Audi A3 and a white van.

The victim also left the scene. He is understood to have suffered a number of injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering at this time.

The incident happened in broad daylight on High Street.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and have been bailed.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and failing to appear in court. He has also been released on police bail.

Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 669 of 26 May.