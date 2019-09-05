Man arrested over vicious baseball bat attack in Doncaster
A man has been arrested in connection with a vicious baseball attack in Doncaster town centre.
Police said a black Ford pulled up on Hallgate and a man got out carrying a baseball bat.
He is then reported to have walked into Lazarus Court and hit victim Brad Scarrott over the head.
The 21-year-old mental health worker suffered a deep wound to his head and swelling around his eye, for which he needed surgery.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
“A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Following the incident, which happened on Friday, August 30, at 12.35am, Brad’s dad Dave issued a desperate plea for help in finding the attackers who left his son for dead.
Dave said: “They (Brad and his friends) were going from one bar to another and as he was going from town to Lazarus Court, Brad went on his own at this stage.
“As he was walking up there, a man has jumped out and smacked him in the face with a weapon and knocked him unconscious.
“An ambulance was called and he lost a considerable amount of blood.
“He was taken to A&E and suffered an open fracture of his eye and the bone is sticking into the muscle of his eye.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 28 of 30 August 2019.