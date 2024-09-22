Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Sheldon Jameson in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man who died earlier this week after being found injured in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

Sheldon Jameson died in hospital after he was found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road on Thursday morning (19 September).

An investigation was launched in the wake of Sheldon's death and officers have now arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

A 47-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of an assisting an offender. She has been released on police bail and under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sheldon Jameson.

A scene which was in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area as officers conducted further enquiries has since been removed.

Officers are continuing to urge members of the public with information or anyone who may have witnessed the attack on Sheldon to come forward and share any information they have.

You can submit information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) which has been set up in wake of Sheldon's death. You can access that here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A06-PO1.

If you want to provide information anonymously, then you can do so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.