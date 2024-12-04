Man arrested on indecent image, knife and gun charges after raid on Doncaster house
A man has been arrested on indecent image, knife and gun charges after police raided a Doncaster home.
South Yorkshire Police officers raided the house in Alexandra Street, Thorne early yesterday morning as part of a pre-planned operation.
A spokesperson said: “A warrant was executed at an address on Alexandra Street at 8.12am on Tuesday.
“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion possession of indecent images, possession of a knife or bladed article, and possession of firearms.
“He remains in custody at this time.”