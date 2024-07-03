Man arrested on common assault after attacking a woman, 52, outside a Doncaster pub

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 19:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man was arrested on common assault after attacking a woman, aged 52, outside a Doncaster pub today, Wednesday July 3.

A police spokesman said they responded to reports of an assault outside the Flying Childers on Nostell Place at 1.42pm.

It is reported that a man assaulted a 52-year-old woman, causing minor injuries.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of common assault.

Enquiries are ongoing.