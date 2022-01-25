Man arrested in Doncaster in relation to an European warrant issued by the Romanian authorities

He was transported to Westminster Magistrates Court where his deportation will be considered.

A 32 year old man was arrested for failing to appear at court in relation to a charge of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. The driver of a VW Golf was stopped for speeding on Beckett Road, and found to have no insurance or licence. The car has been seized and he has been reported to court for the offences.A further four motorists have been dealt with for speeding offences around the school, including one driver who was doing 49mph in a 20mph limit.

Two more drivers have been processed for parking on zig-zag lines outside the school gates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the parking tickets designed by the children

A 26-year-old man was arrested after a reported firearm discharge in Rossington on January 20.

The man, from Doncaster, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has since been released under investigation for this matter whilst enquiries continue.

In nicer news, officers recently attended Park Primary School in Wheatley to talk to the children about road safety.While some officers showed the children around the police vehicles, others helped to design parking tickets and answered some of the youngster’s weird and wonderful questions on policing. The rest of the team were patrolling the Wheatley area.At the end of the school day the children patrolled round the school, issuing the tickets they had designed to drivers.