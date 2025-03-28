Man arrested in Doncaster courier fraud scam after OAP tricked out of £7,500

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested over a courier fraud scam in Doncaster which saw an 83-year-old man tricked into handing over £7,500.

On Christmas Eve last the year, the pensioner reportedly received a phone call from an unknown number claiming to be a police officer at a station based in Doncaster.

The man reported that he was asked to help in an ‘undercover operation’ focused on a local bank and was asked to withdraw money and hand it over to a courier.

He subsequently withdrew £7,450.

South Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit have been following several lines of enquiry since the incident and have now arrested a man.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Courier fraud involves victims receiving a phone call from a criminal pretending to be from the police or another official organisation, such as a bank.

The fraudster claims there is an issue with the victim's bank account or requests the victim's help in an ongoing bank or police investigation. Victims are then asked to withdraw a large sum of money which will be collected by a courier for 'evidence'.

Protecting yourself from Courier Fraud

The police or your bank will never call you to ask you to verify your financial details by phone. Hang up if you get a call like this.

If you do get a call and need to call your bank back to check, wait five minutes. Find a number for the bank you know and trust, from the back of your card or a statement. Fraudsters have been known to stay on the line after you hang up so when you ring your bank back you are connected back to the scammers.

Don’t let a stranger take your bank card from you. You should only ever have to hand it over at your bank.

If you are a victim of fraud please report it to Action Fraud, either online via: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/reporting-fraud-and-cyber-crime or by calling them on 0300 123 2040.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank immediately and ask them to cancel your cards and put a block onto your account.