Man arrested in Doncaster as part of cross-border human trafficking probe

A man has been arrested in Doncaster on suspicion of exploitation, human trafficking, forced labour, money laundering, theft, and criminal damage following a cross-border police operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Officers from Humberside Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team arrested a total of three people following a day of action conducting multiple warrants at business and residential addresses in Doncaster and Scunthorpe to protect those most at risk of exploitation and slavery in the community.

The day of action took place yesterday (Wednesday, 9 April), alongside officers from Kinetic, Child Sexual and Criminal Exploitation teams (CSE / CCE), Police Dog Unit, Scunthorpe Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Digital Media and Digital Forensics Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators, Licensing Officers, as well as partners at North Lincolnshire Council, and Adult Safeguarding teams.

Six warrants were executed at addresses on Ferry Road, Crowberry Drive, and Wrawby Road in Scunthorpe, Glebe Road in Brigg, and two addresses in Doncaster with assistance from South Yorkshire Police.

Police arrested a man in Doncaster on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

Upon searching the addresses, a man was located and arrested at a business premises on Ferry Road on suspicion of money laundering and forced labour, and a woman was arrested at a property on Crowberry Drive on suspicion of money laundering and forced labour.

Another man was also located at a business premises in Doncaster and subsequently arrested on suspicion of exploitation, human trafficking, forced labour, money laundering, theft, and criminal damage.

All three remain in police custody whilst officers continue with multiple lines of enquiries.

Officers also seized a total of £70,000 worth of cash, a number of digital devices, paperwork and identity documents during their searches at each of the properties.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kirk from the MSHT said: “These days of action are important and form part of our ongoing commitment to ensure slavery, and exploitation of people in our communities, and other criminality associated with crimes of this nature, is prevented, as well as raising awareness of the issues around slavery and exploitation.

“During the day of action, numerous businesses were visited, we also spoke to eight workers about their rights as an employee in the workplace and exploitation.

“By engaging with these businesses, we can ensure that workers are not being exploited, and speaking to owners and managers, we have the opportunity to speak first hand with those involved about employment laws, as well as the exploitation, and trafficking of people.

“We are committed to not only helping, but preventing, victims of modern slavery and with the information provided by our communities, we are able to safeguard those most at risk of exploitation.

“By adopting a collaborative approach alongside partners, support agencies, and neighbouring forces, together we can enhance early identification and support for people experiencing slavery and trafficking, upskill practitioners, and empower organisations in developing a robust response.

“Police forces are instrumental in not only enforcing the law, but in safeguarding and protecting those experiencing slavery, trafficking, and exploitation, ensuring they are able to fully recover from this despicable crime.

“We would encourage anyone with any concerns about people they feel may be being exploited, trafficked, or forced into working to continue to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, or always call 999 in an emergency.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the Modern Day Slavery Helpline directly on 08000 121 700.”