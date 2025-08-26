Man arrested for threats to kill with victim in hospital over Doncaster street attack

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:39 BST
A man was taken to hospital and another man arrested for assault and making threats to kill after an incident which saw a busy Doncaster shopping street sealed off by police.

Emergency services were called to Sandringham Road in Intake on Friday night, with a cordon put in place outside several shops following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.14pm on Friday night (22 August) to a report of a man injured in an altercation in Sandringham Road in the Intake area of Doncaster.

“A man in his 20s received treatment at hospital for an injury not considered to be life-threatening or changing.

Police sealed off Sandringham Road in Intake.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH and making threats to kill.

"He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

