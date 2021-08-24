Police have said that the 25-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday and remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Bentley Road at around 11.53pm on Wednesday 18 August following reports than a man had been seriously injured.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 24-year-old man with injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.

A house in Bentley was sealed off by police following a shooting.

He was taken to hospital where he remains.

Police sealed off a house in Bentley Road following the shooting.

An adjoining road leading to the nearby Jupiter Business Park was also sealed off as forensic officers carried out a fingertip search of the area throughout much of last Thursday.