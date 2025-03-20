Man arrested for assaulting emergency worker after police race to Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:05 BST

A man has been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker as well as criminal damage after police flocked to a Doncaster street.

Scores of police officers flocked to Roberts Road in Balby last night – with one eyewitness reporting “at least 30” officers surrounding a vehicle near to the road’s juntion with the A630 Balby Road near to Balby Flyover.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Wednesday 19 March) at 7.28pm, we were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property in Roberts Road, Doncaster.

"It is reported that a man was causing damage to a property.

Police raced to Roberts Road in Balby.placeholder image
Police raced to Roberts Road in Balby.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, assault (ABH) and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

