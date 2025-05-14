Man arrested, dogs and weapons seized in Doncaster wildlife crime probe
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside the animal charity to execute the warrant in Armthorpe in relation to a number of wildlife crime offences.
A police spokesperson said: “The RSPCA were made aware of videos showing a male linked to the address being involved in numerous wildlife crime offences in the area.
"The property was searched and two dogs were seized having been identified in the videos.
“A male was arrested from the property which led to a further search of a property in Hatfield.
“At this address, another dog was seized, along with hunting equipment and an offensive weapon.
“The RSPCA will now continue this investigation and prepare a prosecution.”
You can report wildlife crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.