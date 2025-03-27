Man arrested as police swoop on huge drugs den in Doncaster city centre

A man has been arrested and hundreds of cannabis plants seized after police swooped on a Doncaster city centre drugs factory.

Oficers from South Yorkshire Police’s Central Neighbourhood Policing team, supported by the force’s Tactical Support Group, executed a drug warrant at the former Amco electrical warehouse on Highfield Road.

A spokesperson said: “The commercial premises were entered and a substantial cannabis grow of around 530 plants was found.

"The electricity at the property had been dangerously bypassed and overloaded, posing a significant fire risk in the area. The electrics have since been made safe and disconnected.

“A 25-year-old man who tried to flee from the property was no match for our drone officers and was arrested close by.

"He remains in police custody and will be interviewed later today; we will then be speaking with CPS to ask them to authorise charges against him.”

PC Lee Webb who is the investigating officer said: “This is not just possession of cannabis, this is significant organised crime, where drugs with a value of thousands of pounds have been taken off the streets.”

“We are committed to tackling crime in Doncaster, if you have information you wish to share with us, please contact us on 101, 999 in an emergency or you can report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The raid is the latest in a series of huge raids all over Doncaster, which have seen police seizing thousands of cannabis plants and dismantling dangerous cannabis factories all over the borough.