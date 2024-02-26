Man arrested as police swoop following violence at Doncaster Council offices
A man has been arrested after violence flared at City of Doncaster Council’s Civic Offices.
Police were called at around 10.05am this report to reports of a man “displaying aggression” at the building in Waterdale, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement.
"Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault,” the force added.
One eyewitness said six police officers were called and forced the man to the ground to restrain him.
Enquiries are ongoing.