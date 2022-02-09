Man arrested as police seize 200 cannabis plants in latest Doncaster drug factory raid
A man has been arrested and 200 cannabis plants seized after the Doncaster’s latest drugs factory faid.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Davies House Neighbourhood Policing Team executed the warrant yesterday on High Street, Bentley
A spokesman said: “200 cannabis plants were located and a 29 year old male has been arrested and is currently in custody being interviewed by officers.
“The electrics had been dangerously bypassed requiring a specialist team to attend to turn them off – water was also dripping through the property making it extremely unsafe for the occupant and their neighbour.
“Should you have any similar concerns in your local area please contact us on 101, through online reporting or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111
“These plants have now been destroyed so are not available to those people who try and have a joke by offering to 'like and share' the post in the hope that they win #sorrynotsorry.”