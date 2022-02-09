Man arrested as police seize 200 cannabis plants in latest Doncaster drug factory raid

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Davies House Neighbourhood Policing Team executed the warrant yesterday on High Street, Bentley

A spokesman said: “200 cannabis plants were located and a 29 year old male has been arrested and is currently in custody being interviewed by officers.

“The electrics had been dangerously bypassed requiring a specialist team to attend to turn them off – water was also dripping through the property making it extremely unsafe for the occupant and their neighbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized 200 cannabis plants at the house in Bentley.

“Should you have any similar concerns in your local area please contact us on 101, through online reporting or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111